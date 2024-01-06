Michigan RB Blake Corum is Sick of the Disrespect

As the Michigan Wolverines gear up for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, running back Blake Corum has a strong message for those who doubted his team's capabilities. Despite facing skepticism, the No. 1 Wolverines have had an outstanding season, stringing together 14 consecutive wins. They're now on the brink of potentially adding a 15th victory against the No. 2 Washington Huskies in Houston.

Corum, a pivotal figure in Michigan's success, chose to return to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season, driven by the ambition of winning a national championship. His decision paid dividends, as he became a cornerstone of the Wolverines' formidable offense.

What did Blake Corum Say?

In a recent interview with Robert Griffin III, Corum addressed the critics directly. He expressed his and the team's frustration with the disrespect and skepticism they have faced throughout the season.

“We’ve proven a point. We’re a good team,” Corum stated firmly. “With all the stuff that’s going on, we’re a good team. So, we went through a lot of adversity this year, but to everyone who said we shouldn’t be in the natty, they shouldn’t have been allowed to be in the college football playoff, what are you going to say now? You’re just wasting your breath at this point.”

Blake Corum is sick of the disrespect. pic.twitter.com/giqDYMsC8k — RG3 and The Ones (@rg3andtheones) January 6, 2024

The Bottom Line – Michigan's Unwavering Focus

As Blake Corum and the Michigan Wolverines prepare to face the Washington Huskies, their focus is unwavering. Corum's defiant words resonate with a team that has consistently proved its critics wrong. Michigan is not just playing for a win; they are on a mission to cement their place in college football history. With their kickoff scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Wolverines are ready to turn their hard-fought journey into a triumphant climax.