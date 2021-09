On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 2-0 on the season when they host Washington at the Big House.

It is going to be a “Maize Out” at Michigan Stadium but the Wolverines will be wearing their special blue on blue uniforms for tonight’s game.

Check it out.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTryLZwpk7g/?utm_medium=copy_link