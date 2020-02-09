29.7 F
MSU News

What Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman’s plane schedule could mean

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Friday, Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman hopped on a plane and flew to Boulder, CO where he reportedly met with Colorado head coach, Mel Tucker.

Following the meeting, Tucker tweeted out that though he was flattered by Michigan State’s offer, he is staying put in Colorado.

Embed from Getty Images

Beekman then got back on the plane and left for the San Francisco Bay area where he met with 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh. Saleh too turned down the offer saying he has unfinished business in San Francisco.

Beekman’s next flight, this one on Saturday, was to Cincinnati, OH where he reportedly met with Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Fickell is expected to give the Spartans an answer in the next 24-48 hours.

But now, according to a new report, Beekman’s plane is now headed to State College, PA.

So, who could Beekman be going to speak with next?

My educated guess is that he is going to speak with Penn State co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Tim Banks, who was born in Detroit, MI and played his college football at Central Michigan University. Whether or not Beekman would be interviewing him to become head coach or to become Fickell’s defensive coordinator if he accepts the job at MSU, I don’t know.

Nation, how do you think this plays out?

