Michigan State coach Mel Tucker praises team playmakers after perfect 6-0 start

The Michigan State Spartans continue to roll.

They’re now a perfect 6-0 on the 2021 season following todays victory over the Rutgers Scarlett Knights at SHI Stadium. With 590 total yards of offense, they breezed their way to a 38-13 win. The offensive attack was led by Kenneth Walker III and Jalen Nailor, who combined for over 400 yards.

To call them playmakers would be an understatement.

“Obviously, we have playmakers,” said head coach Mel Tucker. “When you’ve got some good players and difference makers, that’s what it’s all about. The more good players you have, the better football team you’re going to be as long as guys buy into the team concept and they play with technique and fundamentals.”

Was it anything specific that enabled Walker II and Nailor to carry the way today? Not according to Tucker.

“I would say it just occurred naturally,” Tucker said. “It just happens.”

The No. 11 ranked Spartans are now Bowl eligible, and will turn their focus to next week’s matchup against Indiana on the road.

