Michigan State could be without 20 players in finale vs. Penn State

by

Whoa!

According to reports, the Michigan State Spartans could be without a plethora of players when they host Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

”Michigan State has been hit by flu bug & rash of injuries & may be w/out up to 20 players, including possibly 6-8 starters against Penn State Saturday.”

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.