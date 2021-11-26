Michigan State could be without 20 players in finale vs. Penn State

Whoa!

According to reports, the Michigan State Spartans could be without a plethora of players when they host Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

”Michigan State has been hit by flu bug & rash of injuries & may be w/out up to 20 players, including possibly 6-8 starters against Penn State Saturday.”

Michigan State has been hit by flu bug & rash of injuries & may be w/out up to 20 players, including possibly 6-8 starters against Penn State Saturday, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2021