Michigan State football catches first break on 2022 schedule

After an outstanding 2021 season that saw Michigan State defeat Michigan and win a New Year’s Six bowl game, it is time to start looking ahead towards the Spartans 2022 schedule.

The first game on the schedule for Michigan State is Western Michigan, which was 8-5 in 2021.

According to reports, the Spartans will be getting a bit of a break in their matchup against the Broncos as WMU QB Kaleb Eleby has decided to leave to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

As noted by Chris Vannini, Eleby threw for 3,277 yards this season and had a 41-8 TD/INT ratio over the past two seasons.