Michigan State Football embarrasses themselves by posting photo of Hitler on scoreboard

Michigan State football is currently getting embarrassed by the Michigan Wolverines (42-0 in the 4th quarter), but the program also found itself at the center of a storm of controversy after an ill-conceived pregame trivia question. As you are about to see, the scoreboard at Spartan Stadium displayed a question asking what country infamous Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler was from, accompanied by a massive picture of the historical figure responsible for the genocide of millions during World War II.

A Severe PR Blunder for Michigan State

This incident, although framed as a trivia question, left a deep impact and stirred intense backlash on social media. While the question itself was straightforward, the decision to display an image of the ruthless dictator sparked outrage among fans from across the country.

There’s really no way a group of people at Michigan State met on and agreed to allow a trivia question asking what country Adolf Hitler was born in to be shown on the big screen…. surely this isn’t real.



People really allowed this to happen.



The lack of awareness is… pic.twitter.com/qXpsxbA9xt — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 22, 2023

Controversial Scoreboard Display: Michigan State football found itself in a public relations crisis as the scoreboard at Spartan Stadium displayed a highly controversial pregame trivia question. Severe PR Blunder: The incident, though presented as a trivia question, resulted in a severe public relations blunder for Michigan State. Importance of Sensitive Content: The controversy surrounding this incident serves as a critical reminder of the significance of sensitivity and responsibility in content creation, even in seemingly innocuous situations.

Bottom Line: Be Better

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of thoughtful and sensitive content in the public sphere. Even seemingly harmless trivia questions can take a disastrous turn when the context and imagery used are not considered. Michigan State football, amidst ongoing PR challenges, must address this issue promptly and proactively to regain public trust.