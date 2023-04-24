Merch
Michigan State football season-opener moved

By Paul Tyler
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping for a bounce-back season in 2023 under fourth-year head coach Mel Tucker, and they'll be kicking things off to begin the season against a familiar in-state foe in the Central Michigan Chippewas. However, there's been a notable change in the scheduling of the game.

Michigan State

MSU's season-opening date has been changed

The Spartans will still be taking on the Chippewas; however, the date is now different. They'll be playing under the lights at Spartan Stadium on Friday night, September 1.

This will now mark the 11th time the Spartans have begun their season on a Friday night rather than Saturday afternoon. And if recent history is any indication, they should expect to kick things off with a bang, considering they've yet to lose in their 11 Friday night season debuts.

The Spartans also have not lost a season-opening game since 2020 in the pandemic-shortened season.

Wrapping It Up: MSU has enjoyed success against CMU

The Spartans are 8-3 all-time against the Chippewas, with their only losses against them coming in 1991, 1992, and 2009.

The full 2023 Spartans Football schedule can be seen below:

Sept. 1: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 9: RICHMOND
Sept. 16: WASHINGTON
Sept. 23: MARYLAND (Homecoming)
Sept. 30: at Iowa
Oct. 7: Bye
Oct. 14: at Rutgers
Oct. 21: MICHIGAN
Oct. 28: at Minnesota
Nov. 4: NEBRASKA
Nov. 11: at Ohio State
Nov. 18: at Indiana
Nov. 25: PENN STATE
 

