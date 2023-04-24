Michigan State football season-opener moved

The Michigan State Spartans are hoping for a bounce-back season in 2023 under fourth-year head coach Mel Tucker, and they'll be kicking things off to begin the season against a familiar in-state foe in the Central Michigan Chippewas. However, there's been a notable change in the scheduling of the game.

The Spartans will still be taking on the Chippewas; however, the date is now different. They'll be playing under the lights at Spartan Stadium on Friday night, September 1.

This will now mark the 11th time the Spartans have begun their season on a Friday night rather than Saturday afternoon. And if recent history is any indication, they should expect to kick things off with a bang, considering they've yet to lose in their 11 Friday night season debuts.

The Spartans also have not lost a season-opening game since 2020 in the pandemic-shortened season.

Wrapping It Up: MSU has enjoyed success against CMU

The Spartans are 8-3 all-time against the Chippewas, with their only losses against them coming in 1991, 1992, and 2009.

The full 2023 Spartans Football schedule can be seen below:

Sept. 1: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 9: RICHMOND

Sept. 16: WASHINGTON

Sept. 23: MARYLAND (Homecoming)

Sept. 30: at Iowa

Oct. 7: Bye

Oct. 14: at Rutgers

Oct. 21: MICHIGAN

Oct. 28: at Minnesota

Nov. 4: NEBRASKA

Nov. 11: at Ohio State

Nov. 18: at Indiana

Nov. 25: PENN STATE

