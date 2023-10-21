Michigan State Injury Report: 7 players ruled OUT, 3 Questionable vs. Michigan

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Michigan State vs. Michigan football showdown, the Spartans have found themselves in a precarious position due to injuries. These injuries have the potential to significantly impact the outcome of the game. As both teams vie for the Paul Bunyan trophy, the Spartans' depth and resilience will be tested against the formidable No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartan Challenge

Michigan State faces a formidable challenge with numerous key players either listed as questionable or ruled out due to injuries. Here's a closer look at some of the notable injuries affecting Michigan State heading into the game:

Joseph Martinez — Running Back — Questionable

Jaden Mangham — Defensive Back — Questionable

Jordon Simmons — Running Back — Questionable

Jaren Mangham — Running Back — Ruled Out

Semar Melvin — Defensive Back — Ruled Out

Ma’a Gaoteote — Linebacker — Ruled Out

Alex VanSumeren — Defensive Lineman — Ruled Out

Armorion Smith — Defensive Back — Ruled Out

Tyneil Hopper — Tight End — Ruled Out

Jacoby Windmon — Linebacker — Ruled Out

Tonight's game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on NBC Sports/Peacock.

Bottom Line – The Unpredictable Drama of College Football

College football is a realm of unpredictability, where the underdog can rise to the occasion and injuries can reshape the narrative of a game. While the injuries may pose challenges for Michigan State, they also create opportunities for lesser-known players to make a mark. As the clock ticks down to kickoff, the question on everyone's mind is how these injuries will influence the outcome and who will emerge as the game-changer.