Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett thrilled to break losing skid

Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett thrilled to achieve his first victory since taking over from Mel Tucker.

It was an incredibly difficult position for Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett to find himself in following the suspension and subsequent termination of Mel Tucker. But following a bout of perseverance, he's finally able to celebrate his first victory since taking over from Tucker, as the Spartans got the job done today on their home turf with a victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans won for the 1st time in six tries

The Spartans managed to halt their six-game losing streak, the longest such streak they've experienced since the 2016 season. Quarterback Katin Houser completed 13 of 20 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Thompson finished with five total tackles and two sacks.

Harlon Barnett was thrilled with the victory

Needless to say, Barnett was extremely happy with the win and received congratulatory hugs from the likes of Tom Izzo as well as several players on the field.

“I’m really happy for our guys,” Barnett said. “All we talked about was finish, finish, finish and that’s what they did.”

“I think it was a combination of things – our coaches and then just our players, our entire staff of just buying in,” Barnett continued. “When I first got put in this position, the first thing I did at the team meeting was talking about staying unified …. Everybody’s got to be pulling the rope from the same end. We can’t be playing tug of war in our own building.”

Additionally, it was obvious that the players were excited for Barnett.

“I feel like he’s coached us so well and we really just wanted to go out and get this win for him,” Houser said, “and I feel like it really meant a lot to him.”

Bottom Line: Can the Spartans build off this?

It may have taken a while, but the Spartans have finally shaken off the monkey that had been clinging to their backs. They've put an end to their longest losing streak since 2016. This victory is a significant step towards regaining the confidence that had dwindled during their winless run.

However, the road ahead won't be any less challenging for the Spartans as they prepare to face the Ohio State Buckeyes next week in Columbus.