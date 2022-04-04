Michigan State loses assistant coach Dwayne Stephens

According to reports, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has lost an assistant coach to Western Michigan.
Pete Thames is reporting that Western Michigan is expected to hire Michigan State associate head coach Dwayne Stephens as the school’s new head coach.
As noted by Thames, Stephens is a long-time Tom Izzo aide, as he’s worked at MSU the last 19 years.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 4, 2022
