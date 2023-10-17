Michigan State teases special uniform for matchup vs. Michigan

Michigan State football is generating excitement as it hints at donning a unique all-black uniform for the upcoming rivalry clash against Michigan. Referred to as the “Shadow” uniform, this dark and distinctive outfit features white numbers highlighted in green on a black jersey, complete with a black helmet featuring green accents.

Dash of Intrigue

Though nothing has been officially announced, it sure seems pretty clear in the video below that the Spartans are teaching their “Shadow” uniforms in advance of Saturday's matchup against the Wolverines.

Bottom Line: A Hint of Change

With the Spartans entering the game as 24.5-point underdogs, this combination of changes may be precisely what they need to ignite a spark against their formidable rival, Michigan. With that being said, the Wolverines are arguably the best team in the nation, and you can bet they are going to want to dominate their in-state rival.