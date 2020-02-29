Michigan State’s Cassius Winston beats the buzzer with half-court shot

You can bet this is one of Cassius Winston‘s greatest shots!
The senior Michigan State Spartans guard hit an incredible shot tonight against Maryland, beating the halftime buzzer with a shot from just behind the half court line:
Cassius Winston from half court to beat the halftime buzzer! 🚨
Cc: @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/droHv5SUPJ
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 1, 2020
- Advertisement -
He was soon mobbed by his teammates in celebration!
- Advertisement -
The shot extended Michigan State’s lead to 40-29 over the No. 9 ranked Terrapins.
- Advertisement -