Michigan to wear special ‘Dark Mode’ alternate uniforms vs. Illinois [Photos]

On Friday night, the Michigan Wolverines will be back on the court as they will take on Illinois in an important Big Ten matchup.
On Thursday, the Wolverines announced that they will be wearing special ‘Dark Mode’ alternate uniforms against Illinois.
According to Clayton Sayfie, the uniforms are “pitch navy” not black.
Official word says Michigan's alternate jerseys are 'pitch navy,' not black #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/snwMMbd5QS
— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 14, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings