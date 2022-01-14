in U of M

Michigan to wear special ‘Dark Mode’ alternate uniforms vs. Illinois [Photos]

On Friday night, the Michigan Wolverines will be back on the court as they will take on Illinois in an important Big Ten matchup.

On Thursday, the Wolverines announced that they will be wearing special ‘Dark Mode’ alternate uniforms against Illinois.

According to Clayton Sayfie, the uniforms are “pitch navy” not black.

What do you think?

