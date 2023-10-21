Michigan vs. Michigan State: 3 BOLD predictions for the Wolverines

No. 2 Michigan has been rolling this season, and the Michigan State Spartans have been an embarrassment. With that being said, this is one of the most intense rivalries in college football, and you can bet the Spartans will want to shock the world. Unfortunately, for MSU, the Wolverines are on a mission to run the table and to win a National Championship, and Michigan State is going to be their next victim along the way. Here are three bold predictions for the Wolverines as they take on their in-state rivals.

Prediction 1: Blake Corum Will Have a Day

This will be Blake Corum‘s final game against Michigan State, and you can bet he is going to want to leave his mark. Corum has been electric this season, and against a struggling Spartan defense, I predict he will shine. Look for Corum to rush for 150 yards and find the end zone not once, but twice, against the Spartans. He has the speed and elusiveness to break big plays, and this game will be his stage to showcase his talent and love for the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry.

Prediction 2: J.J. McCarthy Will Play for the Entire Game and Will Dominate

If you've tuned in for the fourth quarter of any of the Wolverines' football games this season, you may have wondered if J.J. McCarthy got injured, as he's been riding the bench late in games due to Michigan's dominance. However, in this rivalry matchup, I believe head coach Jim Harbaugh will allow McCarthy to play the entire game, giving him ample opportunity to shine. McCarthy, the highly-touted young quarterback, will make the most of this opportunity. My bold prediction is that he throws for over 300 yards and records three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing). It's time for the McCarthy era to take center stage, and the Spartans are in for a long day.

Prediction 3: Michigan Makes a Statement in East Lansing

The Wolverines are currently a 24-point favorite over the Spartans, and I believe they will not only cover that spread but do so in style. The Michigan offense, led by Corum and McCarthy, will dominate from the opening kickoff, and the defense will continue to showcase its strength. My bold prediction is that Michigan walks out of East Lansing with a resounding 45-10 victory, making another statement to the college football world that they are a legitimate contender for the National Championship.

Bottom Line: A Whooping is Coming

This rivalry matchup is a chance for the Wolverines to continue their march toward a championship. With the talented roster they have and the motivation to leave no doubt, it's going to be a tough day for the Spartans. Expect a big game from Blake Corum, another huge performance from J.J. McCarthy, and a resounding victory for Michigan as they aim to maintain their perfect season. Go Blue!