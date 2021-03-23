Michigan Women’s Basketball team makes history in NCAA Tournament

Sharing is caring!

The University of Michigan now has both basketball squads in the Sweet 16!

Last night, the men’s team took care of business against LSU to advance for the fourth straight year. And now, they’re joined by their female counterparts.

The No. 6 ranked Wolverines defeated the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers today by a 70-55 score in San Antonio, advancing to their first ever berth in the Sweet 16.

Michigan was led in scoring by Leigha Brown, who scored 23 points on 6/14 shooting. Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon added 19 points with 15 rebounds, while Hailey Brown added 14 points.

Michigan was buoyed by a 12-2 run to open the second half, and held Tennessee to just 2/14 shooting from beyond the arc.

They’ll await the winner of No. 2 Baylor and No. 7 Virginia