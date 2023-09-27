Miguel Cabrera blasts 511th home run as he plays in final homestand in Major League Baseball

It almost sounds unbelievable, but Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is currently in the midst of his final homestand as a Major League Baseball player. On Wednesday night, Cabrera got the start against the Kansas City Royals in front of the home crowd at Comerica Park, and he made the price of admission worth every penny as he blasted his 511th career home run.

Miguel Cabrera Goes Yard

Take a look as Cabrera hits the 511th home run of his amazing career.

Why it Matters

Though it was only his 4th home run of the season, Miguel Cabrera's 397-foot home run on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals is one the fans in attendance will never forget. As Miggy rides into the sunset following this final homestand with the Tigers, we will always remember the joy he brought with him to the field each and every day.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Cabrera's Farewell Homestand: Miguel Cabrera, the Detroit Tigers' iconic player and future Hall of Famer, is currently in the midst of his final homestand as a Major League Baseball player. Cabrera's 511th Career Home Run: During Wednesday night's game at Comerica Park, Miguel Cabrera wowed the home crowd by blasting his 511th career home run. A Lasting Legacy: Miguel Cabrera's home run wasn't just a statistic; it was a reminder of the joy and excitement he brought to the field throughout his illustrious career.

Bottom Line: Still Bringing Joy To The Game of Baseball

Though he is in the final days of his career, Miguel Cabrera continues to deliver moments that define his greatness. His 511th career home run is not just a statistic; it's a testament to his enduring talent and the joy he has brought to fans throughout his remarkable journey. As he bids farewell to the Detroit Tigers and the game he loves, Cabrera's legacy will forever shine bright in the hearts of baseball enthusiasts.