Miguel Cabrera discusses his pursuit of 500 career home runs [VIDEO]

It won’t be long until future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera reaches the elusive 500 home run mark. He’s a mere two swings of the bat away from the historical plateau, and he’s been a treasured member of the Motor City sports scene ever since his arrival over a decade ago.

Former Tiger and current Bally Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe sat down with the slugger himself to get his personal insight into his being on the verge of entering the record books (again), but for Cabrera, he didn’t set out to break these kinds of records when he got his start.

“To be honest, I gotta say no,” he said when asked if he thought he’d be chasing history. “Because my goal was to play between 10-20 years. My family would tell me that if I wanted to have good numbers, I’d have to play longer. That was my goal. The numbers are second for me.”

Of course, like plenty of athletes, Cabrera is a kid at heart. How does hs still manage to have so much fun while playing?

“I mean, I think it’s for the love of the game,” he said. “I love this game so much.”

Check out the full interview for yourself below:

Miggy is chasing history, and you don't want to miss it. Craig Monroe sits down with Miguel Cabrera to discuss his pursuit to 500 home runs. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/1uojhgxaQp — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 10, 2021