On Friday, the Detroit Tigers traded LHP Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers for a prospect just hours before the MLB trade deadline.

Following the move, Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera took to Instagram to post a comical goodbye to his buddy.

“Good luck my brother, I’m going to miss you ,but I’m going to miss the coffee more, please leave me the coffee pot.”

