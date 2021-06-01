Miguel Cabrera rips 400th double with Detroit Tigers [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Miguel Cabrera is clearly a shell of his former MVP-caliber self but that does not mean he is not going to have some pretty special milestone moments as his career begins to wrap up.

On Tuesday night, one of those milestones happened as Miggy ripped his 400th double as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

With the double, Cabrera becomes the eighth player in franchise history with 400 and he is now tied for 21st on the MLB all-time list with Robin Yount.

.@MiguelCabrera becomes the eighth player in franchise history to hit 400 doubles! AND he ties Robin Yount for 21st on the MLB all-time doubles leaderboard (583). pic.twitter.com/OqMYs6YQsr — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 2, 2021