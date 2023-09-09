Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Mike Tirico explains controversial comment about Detroit Lions

Mike Tirico explains controversial comment about Detroit Lions: Find out what Tirico told the Detroit News about his controversial comment.

Mike Tirico explains controversial comment about Detroit Lions

Sports commentator Mike Tirico has stepped up to address the controversy surrounding his “asterisk” comment regarding the Detroit Lions‘ upset victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. This clarification comes in response to strong reactions from Lions fans who felt their team's achievement was unjustly criticized.

Inside The Article
Mike Tirico explains controversial comment about Detroit LionsMike Tirico's Perspective: Context MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Balancing Critique and Praise
Mike Tirico weighs in on Detroit Lions Mike Tirico upsets Detroit Lions fans Mike Tirico explains controversial comment about Detroit Lions

Mike Tirico's Perspective: Context Matters

Tirico, who resides in Ann Arbor, asserted that the full context of his comment should be taken into account. During the closing moments of the Lions' surprising win over the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, Tirico remarked that the victory had an “asterisk” due to the absence of star tight end Travis Kelce, sidelined by a knee injury, and pass rusher Chris Jones, embroiled in a contract dispute.

Speaking to the Detroit News, Tirico acknowledged the rightful concern over the use of the word “asterisk.”

Read More

Taylor Decker Injury Update: Dan Campbell gives the latest on the Detroit Lions left tackle

Kansas City Chiefs were tipping plays vs. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds Shift Following HUGE Win Over Chiefs

“If you have a problem with the word ‘asterisk,’ that’s a very legitimate complaint,” Tirico told the Detroit News.

“However, it should be in context. If you want to take out the middle of the comment and make it the whole comment, then you don’t understand properly how to attribute things.”

“We saw the Chiefs go into Foxborough in 2016 (editor's note: it was 2017) and win on Opening Night, and that announced to everyone that the Kansas City Chiefs were going to be a factor,” Tirico said during the NBC telecast. “This has an asterisk because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce, but after what you saw at the end of last year and what you saw tonight, the team in blue and silver is for real.”

5 Keys to a Lions win

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Mike Tirico responds to criticism over his “asterisk” comment about the Detroit Lions' win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  2. He emphasizes the importance of considering the full context of his remarks.
  3. Tirico acknowledges the legitimate complaint about the word “asterisk” but defends his overall assessment of the Lions' performance.

Bottom Line: Balancing Critique and Praise

Mike Tirico's response to the controversy highlights the challenge faced by sports commentators in providing both critique and praise. While his use of the term “asterisk” raised eyebrows, Tirico's intention was to acknowledge the Lions' potential while noting the absence of key Chiefs players. This incident underscores the delicate balance that sports commentators must strike when discussing the intricacies of a game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?