Mike Tirico upsets Detroit Lions fans with post-game comment

On Thursday Night Football, during a hard-fought contest lasting 60 minutes, our Detroit Lions secured a significant victory over the defending Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs. While leading by a single point, the Lions' defense rose to the occasion, sealing the game and preventing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes from making another comeback win. However, the elation of Lions fans was somewhat dampened by a controversial post-game comment from NBC commentator Mike Tirico.

What did Mike Tirico Say?

Following the game, Tirico suggested that the Lions' win came with an “asterisk” due to the absence of key Chiefs players, including Chris Jones and Travis Kelce.

“This comes with an asterisk due to the absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce,” Tirico said after the conclusion of the game.

Jones has been engaged in a contract holdout, seeking higher earnings, while Kelce had to sit out the game due to a bone bruise sustained the previous week.

Why it Matters

This remark by Tirico sparked frustration among supporters and media, leading to debates about the significance of the Lions' victory.

Here is just a very small sampling of the reaction to Tirico's comment.

@miketirico I previously thought, you were the best play by play guy. This is straight up garbage,same disrespect all of the others in your position spew. Can we please not see you call, a Lions game again this year. — jeff james (@jeffjam20342922) September 8, 2023

@miketirico was this really necessary?? Injuries happen all the time. If the Lions would have lost would you have said it's an asterisk because Jamo was suspended? You're better than that. A win is a win. — Sherry Kessler (@skessler185) September 8, 2023

@miketirico so, the Lions need an asterisk next to their win because K.C. had injuries huh? Because K.C. is the only team that has had injuries in week one. Your bias was showing. — James (@Gatorsfan77) September 8, 2023

@miketirico watch your mouth buddy. The lions beat the chiefs fair and square. We both didn’t have players. 👀 #OnePride — LambChop (@LambChop_93) September 8, 2023

Regardless of the controversy, Detroit heads home with a 1-0 record, ready to face the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions secured a hard-fought victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but controversy arose due to a comment by NBC commentator Mike Tirico. Tirico suggested that the win had an “asterisk” due to the absence of key Chiefs players, leading to backlash from fans and media. Despite the controversy, the Lions maintain a 1-0 record as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Big Picture: A Controversial Post-Game Remark

Mike Tirico's post-game comment regarding the Detroit Lions' victory has stirred up a significant debate within the sports community. While the Lions' win was a notable achievement, Tirico's suggestion that it had an “asterisk” due to the absence of key Chiefs players like Chris Jones and Travis Kelce ignited frustration among fans and media members. The controversy raises questions about how victories should be evaluated in the absence of key players and whether such comments diminish the significance of the Lions' win.