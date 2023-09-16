Mike Valenti wants to dispose of Detroit Lions tradition

In the realm of Detroit Lions football, a breath of optimism is finally sweeping through the Motor City. The Lions, after enduring an extended period of misery, seem to have found their stride, notching victories in nine of their last 11 outings, including a stunning upset of the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. However, in the midst of this burgeoning optimism, there's a contentious issue that has stirred the pot, leaving 97.1 The Ticket's passionate mouthpiece, Mike Valenti, in a state of agitation: the team's beloved fight song.

What did Mike Valenti Say?

For decades, the Lions have serenaded their fans with “Gridiron Heroes,” a tradition that Valenti deems annoying. To him, this anthem serves as a haunting reminder of the Lions' history marred by perpetual disappointment. With the team's recent resurgence, Valenti fervently contends that the time has come to bid farewell to this longstanding musical motif.

On his radio show, “The Valenti Show with Rico,” he emphatically declared, “I genuinely believe this team has turned a corner. They’re poised to seize the NFC North, clinch a playoff game – and Minnesota, well, let’s not even get started on them. My point is crystal clear: it's high time to banish that insipid fight song.”

T.J. Lang Chimes In

Former Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang chimed in on the debate, aligning himself with Valenti's perspective. Lang advocates for the introduction of a fresh anthem, one capable of electrifying the crowd during pivotal moments of the game.

“Timing is crucial; we must be discerning about when we unleash this anthem. Last season, there were moments when the Lions were trailing by four touchdowns, and that song would start playing. It was disheartening. I'm not even sure if the players themselves are enamored with it.”

Rico Beard Agrees

Rico Beard, Valenti's co-host, added his voice to the chorus, advocating for the song's exclusive use during victorious or closely contested moments, drawing a parallel with former Lions wide receiver Roy Williams' infamous first-down gesture during games they were hopelessly losing.

“T.J., that’s my compromise. That song can only be played when you are winning, you’re maybe a score away – to kind of pump the crowd up – or you’ve won the game,” Beard expressed. “But, if you’re down by three touchdowns, can’t play it. It’s as ridiculous as when (former Lions wide receiver) Roy Williams used to do the first-down (gesture). It’s like, ‘Roy, you’re down by 40.’”

Photo courtesy of Christopher Cordle

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Debate Over Tradition vs. Progress: The article highlights the ongoing debate within the Detroit Lions fanbase regarding the team's fight song, “Gridiron Heroes.” While some, like radio personality Mike Valenti and former player T.J. Lang, advocate for retiring the song due to its association with past losing seasons, others see it as an integral part of the team's history. Optimism Surrounding the Lions: The Detroit Lions have been showing signs of improvement on the field, winning nine of their last 11 games and generating optimism among fans. The article underscores that even amid this resurgence, the debate over the fight song reflects a larger tension between preserving tradition and embracing progress in the world of sports. Emotional Significance of Sports Anthems: Beyond the practical debate about the fight song, the article emphasizes the emotional significance of sports anthems and traditions. These elements are not merely about entertainment but also serve as symbols that connect fans to their team's history, culture, and the shared experience of triumphs and tribulations in the world of sports.

Bottom Line – The Soundtrack of Victory

As the debate rages on, the destiny of “Gridiron Heroes” remains uncertain. Valenti and his comrades make a compelling case for its retirement, while others insist it's an indispensable facet of the Lions' legacy. Regardless of the outcome, one thing remains undeniably clear: the Detroit Lions' fight song will persist, either as a testament to the franchise's enduring resilience through trying times or as a herald of a new era filled with moments of glory. It's not just about the song itself; it's about the emotions it stirs and the memories it conjures for fans who've braved the highs and lows of Lions football.