The Minnesota Vikings will invade Ford Field on Sunday afternoon with the goal of defeating the winless Detroit Lions.

The Vikings have released their final Week 13 Injury Report and as you can see, they have some issues.

#MINvsDET injury report OUT: Camryn Bynum, Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw QUESTIONABLE: Mackensie Alexander, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 3, 2021