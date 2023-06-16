Minor League System Check-In: Detroit Tigers Affiliate check-ins, Detroit Tigers pitchers rehabbing, and more

The Detroit Tigers AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, are taking on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and have won two games to get the week started. The AA affiliate Erie Seawolves have won two of their first three games in their series with the Harrisburg Senators. The Tigers High A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps, are taking on the Lake County Captains and have won both of their games and the Tigers A level affiliate Lakeland Flying Tigers, are taking on the Dunedin Blue Jays and have won just one game to start their week.

Tigers Minor League Mid-Week Shout Out:

Hitter: Justin Bigbie – Erie

Justice Bigbie is making the most of his call-up to AA Erie from High A West Michigan, going 8-12 with three runs scored and a double. Bigbie was having a great season in West Michigan which earned him a call-up to AA, and he is making a statement for the SeaWolves, which should keep him up there as long as he keeps it up.

- Advertisement -

Pitcher: Troy Melton – West Michigan

Troy Melton got the start for the Whitecaps on Thursday in what was supposed to be the first game of a doubleheader against the Lake County Captains. Melton went five innings, not allowing a run, but he gave up three hits; he walked one and struck out seven picking up his first win since being called up from A-Level Lakeland.

Detroit Tigers players rehabbing

The Detroit Tigers currently have Beau Brieske, Tarik Skubal, and Matt Manning all rehabbing with the Tigers AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens. Brieske has appeared in one game so far, coming in a relief appearance on Tuesday in which he went one inning not allowing a hit or a run; he recorded a walk and a strikeout. Skubal started last night going three innings, only giving up one hit, he didn't give up a run or a walk, and he struck out five. Manning will get the ball in tonight's game against Lehigh Valley.

Marlins Prospect Does Something Special

The Miami Marlins‘ 20th-ranked prospect Cody Morissette from Manchester, NH, was drafted by Miami in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB draft and is currently playing for the Marlins AA affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and on Tuesday night, he did something pretty special.

In his first professional game with his mom in attendance, Morissette hit for the cycle going 4-6 in the Blue Wahoos' 12-9 win over the Mississippi Braves. Morissette hit a double in the third, homered in the fourth, tripled in the sixth, and finished it off with a single in the seventh. After the game, Morrissette had this to say about his mom being in attendance for his big night.

“Definitely a really, really cool experience for me and my family, Every time she tried to come out, it just hasn't worked out. She's been coaching softball. My dad's seen me play a few times. But having her here today, I definitely wanted to do something special. I didn't know it was going to be like this, but it was definitely really cool. I definitely gave them one to remember today.” – Cody Morrissette

Detroit Tigers Minor League Moves

Monday:

2B Nick Solak optioned from Detroit Tigers to AAA Toledo

2B Carlos Mendoza assigned to High A West Michigan from A-Level Lakeland

1B Andrew Jenkins sent on rehab assignment from A-Level Lakeland to FCL Tigers

Tuesday:

RHP Brendan White recalled from AAA Toledo to Detroit Tigers

RHP Garrett Hill optioned from Detroit Tigers to AAA Toledo

RHP Beau Breiske optioned from Detroit Tigers to AAA Toledo on a rehab assignment

C Collin Burgess assigned to High A West Michigan to AA Erie

1B Justice Bigbie assigned to AA Erie from High A West Michigan

1B Chris Meyers assigned to AA Erie from High A West Michigan

OF Eric De La Rosa released by AA Erie

C Mario Feliciano sent from AA Erie to A-Level Lakeland on rehab assignment

RHP Tyler Mattison activated from 7-day injured list by High A West Michigan

RHP Colin Fields assigned to A-Level Lakeland from FCL Tigers

RHP Garrett Apker assigned to FCL Tigers from A-Level Lakeland

Wednesday:

RHP Braden Bristo recalled from AAA Toledo to Detroit Tigers

Thursday:

RHP Braden Bristo optioned from Detroit Tigers to AAA Toledo

RHP Chavez Fernander assigned to AA Erie from AAA Toledo

LHP Tarik Skubal optioned from High A West Michigan to AAA Toledo on rehab assignment

RHP Yaya Chentouf transferred from AA Erie to Development List

C Mike Rothenburg assigned to FCL Tigers from A-Level Lakeland

RHP Gregoris Chalas assigned to FCL Tigers from A-Level Lakeland