Mixed Detroit Lions fan reaction to Donovan Peoples-Jones trade

There is a mixed Detroit Lions fan reaction to the news of today's acquisition of former Michigan wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Detroit Lions made a move this afternoon at the NFL Trade Deadline by acquiring former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Based on the reactions from Lions fans on social media, there are those who support the trade and others who would have preferred Lions general manager Brad Holmes to explore a different path.

The trade background

Peoples-Jones, who is in his 4th NFL season after being taken out of the University of Michigan by the Cleveland Browns, has amassed 1,837 receiving yards and eight touchdowns throughout his career. This year, he has eight receptions for a total of 97 yards, coming off the heels of a career-best output last season of 839 yards on 61 receptions and three touchdowns.

The move was needed by Detroit after Marvin Jones Jr. stepped away from the team to attend to a personal family matter.

“He brings versatility. He's a big guy, he's got good contested catch skills, he can play outside, he can play inside,” Holmes said. “He's a very smart player, he's been very, very durable. He fits everything that we're about. So, I think he'll fit in just fine. He's another flavor that we're adding to our mix. So, it's a lot of things that he can do for us.”

Detroit Lions fan reaction to the trade is varied

Take a look below at a sampling of the reactions of Lions fans on X (formerly Twitter) of the trade for Peoples-Jones. As you can see, it's a bit of a mixed bag.

