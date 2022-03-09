in MLB

MLBPA releases statement condemning MLB’s decision to cancel additional games

16 Views

UPDATE:

Just moments ago, the MLBPA released the following statement in response to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceling more games.

FROM EARLIER:

Fans of the Detroit Tigers were holding out hope that both MLB owners and the Players Association would be able to work out a deal to end the lockout that has now reached day no. 98 so that Opening Day at Comerica Park on April 8 could continue as scheduled.

Those hopes are now officially gone.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced the cancellation of games through at least April 14, meaning the earliest that the Tigers can hit the field is April 14 at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City against the Royals.

The following statement has been released:

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Rob Manfred issues statement as more MLB games cancelled