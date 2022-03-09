MLBPA releases statement condemning MLB’s decision to cancel additional games

UPDATE:

Just moments ago, the MLBPA released the following statement in response to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceling more games.

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/XLnAvwkFpm — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 10, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

Fans of the Detroit Tigers were holding out hope that both MLB owners and the Players Association would be able to work out a deal to end the lockout that has now reached day no. 98 so that Opening Day at Comerica Park on April 8 could continue as scheduled.

Those hopes are now officially gone.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced the cancellation of games through at least April 14, meaning the earliest that the Tigers can hit the field is April 14 at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City against the Royals.

MLB has canceled regular season games until at least April 14. The #Tigers have lost 13 games:

– Four games at Mariners.

– Three games at Athletics.

– Three games vs. White Sox.

– Three games vs. Red Sox. Next scheduled game: April 14 against Royals at Kauffman Stadium. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 9, 2022

