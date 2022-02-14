in NHL

Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames agree to blockbuster trade

We still have some time before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline but the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens are not willing to wait.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Flames and Canadiens have agreed to a blockbuster deal that will send Tyler Toffoli to the Flames.

From Sportsnet:

The Calgary Flames have acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, Emil Heineman and Tyler Pitlick, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has learned, bolstering the team’s forward depth amid a resurgent hot streak.

Toffoli, who was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft, joined the Canadiens as a free agent in 2020, when he signed a four-year, $17-million contract.

