Montreal Canadiens linked to Detroit Red Wings F Luke Glendening

The National Hockey League trade deadline is less than a month away (April 12), and once again, the Detroit Red Wings are in position to sell off current assets to gain future drafting capitol.

And while forward Bobby Ryan is the most logical choice to be dealt, one additional name that’s been mentioned as a possibility is defensive forward Luke Glendening.

Known for his strong back checking and work in the face-off circle, Glendening is a pending free-agent and could be an attractive piece for a team looking to make a playoff push.

Enter the Montreal Canadiens.

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, the Canadiens could be in the market for a forward who excels in the face-off circle, and Glendening and his career average of 55% (65.7% this season) could prove valuable:

“Which brings us to Luke Glendening, the Detroit Red Wings pivot who’s won 66 per cent of his faceoffs this season. Sources have informed us the Canadiens are suitors for this player, but they’d have to be able to move a player off their roster in the deal (or elsewhere) if they’re going to absorb his $1.8-million salary and still have enough space to address their other need.”

Should Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman think of parting ways with Glendening at this year’s Trade Deadline?

– – Quotes via Eric Engels of Sportsnet Link – –