Montreal Canadiens troll Toronto Maple Leafs over playoff collapse with t-shirt design

Sharing is caring!

For the 1st time since 1979, hockey fans were treated to a playoff matchup between the Canadian Original 6 rivals Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens in a series that went the distance – but it was how it happened that had the hockey world abuzz.

The Canadiens were able to pull off the massive coming back from a 3-1 series deficit and putting the exclamation point in the form of a Game 7 victory on the road, once again tearing the hearts out of Leafs fans everywhere.

Of course, one of the key factors in the stunning victory was how the Habs were able to neutralize the lethal Auston Matthews, who managed only one goal in seven games after 41 during the regular season, as well as Mitch Marner, who was held scoreless.

And now, the official team store of the Canadiens is having some fun at Toronto’s expense. They released a t-shirt poking fun at the series collapse: