Moritz Seider continues to throw his weight around in SHL [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, and they’re banking on him being a big part of their future.

And so far, he’s been every bit as good as advertised.

Seider, who is currently playing with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League on loan as a prospect, has been giving opponents a first-hand experience of the more physical aspects of his game:

In 36 games played with Rögle BK, he’s recorded six goals with 20 assists, along with a plus-15 plus/minus rating.

Who else absolutely can’t wait to see Seider donning the Winged Wheel full time?