Moritz Seider tosses Nic Dowd aside like a rag doll [Video]

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider hasn’t been shy about throwing his weight around during his short professional hockey career, and Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd got a first-hand demonstration.
Seider brushed Dowd aside like a rag doll when he attempted to check the Swedish blue liner in the left corner:
Nic Dowd attempts to hit Moritz Seider…didn't go as planned. Capitals weren't thrilled. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/D61bHF4MNG
— Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) January 1, 2022
