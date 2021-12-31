in Detroit Red Wings

Moritz Seider tosses Nic Dowd aside like a rag doll [Video]

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider hasn’t been shy about throwing his weight around during his short professional hockey career, and Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd got a first-hand demonstration.

Seider brushed Dowd aside like a rag doll when he attempted to check the Swedish blue liner in the left corner:

