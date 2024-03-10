Search

Paul Tyler

Moritz Seider upset by ‘bummer’ Detroit Red Wings loss to Vegas

Red Wings News Reports

The latest Detroit Red Wings loss left Moritz Seider and the rest of the team feeling empty.

The relentless cycle continues as the Detroit Red Wings suffered their fifth consecutive regulation loss, marking a season-high slump that has nearly erased their once comfortable 10-point lead in the standings. Detroit’s disappointing 5-3 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena was a frustrating conclusion to a third period where the Red Wings fought back twice to level the score, only to witness Vegas claim victory. Defenseman Moritz Seider summed it up succinctly, describing it as nothing short of a “bummer” to come away empty-handed despite their efforts.

Moritz Seider

The Detroit Red Wings have now lost five straight

The Golden Knights, who had also been struggling with four consecutive losses prior to Saturday night’s game, managed to withstand two game-tying goals by the Red Wings in the third period. This undoubtedly left a bitter taste in Detroit’s mouth, as evidenced by comments made by Moritz Seider.

“Such a great effort by everyone,” Seider said. “We came out with a real good gameplan against a real good team. We showed character. That was our best game in the losing streak so far.

“It was a bummer coming out of it with nothing.”

Meanwhile, forward Jonatan Berggren was called up from the Grand Rapids Griffins and unfortunately committed a turnover that resulted in a Vegas goal. However, aside from that mishap, he showcased a strong performance in the eyes of head coach Derek Lalonde.

“Berggy was good,” said Lalonde. “When we get to this time of year the way hockey is, you can’t give plays away. It’s a learning lesson.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings unfortunately were not able to break their losing skid, which is now at five games after their 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Sin City
  2. Defenseman Moritz Seider admitted that it was a “bummer” that his team wasn’t able to complete their comeback effort.
  3. Forward Jonatan Berggren committed a turnover that led to a Vegas goal in his first game since being recalled from the AHL but otherwise played well
Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time

Bottom Line: Points are now at a premium

The Red Wings find themselves in an uncomfortably tight situation in the standings, as the New York Islanders are now trailing them by only a couple of points. Furthermore, the Tampa Bay Lightning surged ahead of them with a commanding 7-0 victory earlier on Saturday against Philadelphia.

If the Red Wings aim to secure their postseason position, they must begin stringing together wins; otherwise, they risk seeing what was once a thrilling run to the playoffs turning into an incredibly disappointing collapse.

