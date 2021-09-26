Mother, 2-year-old son die after fall at Petco Park

According to reports, a mother and her two-year-old son fell to their death on Saturday at Petco Park just prior to the start of the game between the Braves and Padres.

The San Diego Police said that just before 4 p.m., officers were alerted that two people had fallen the equivalent of six stories from the concourse level to the sidewalk.

The police also said the child’s father was at the game when the deaths occurred.

From San Diego Tribune:

“Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” Lt. Andra Brown told the San Diego Union-Tribune.“It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the mother and child who passed away.