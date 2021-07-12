National writer refers to Detroit Tigers draft pick as a Day 1 ‘loser’

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday night, the Detroit Tigers had a pretty good pitcher fall into their lap when Ty Madden, who was the No. 4 ranked pitching prospect according to MLB.com, fell to them at No. 32.

Believe it or not, there is a chance (I think) that Madden could potentially make his MLB debut this season if the Tigers need some bullpen help.

That being said, in an article published in The Score, Michael Bradburn lists his “winners” and “losers” from Day 1 of the 2021 MLB Draft and Madden is the only player listed as a “loser.”

Here is what Bradburn has to say about Madden.

Seen by most as a college arm just barely beneath Leiter and Rocker, Madden plummeted all the way to the competitive balance round. And, while falling down the draft usually at least comes with the added bonus that you’ll be going to a more exciting team, with due respect to the Tigers, that didn’t even happen.

Some credit is due to the Detroit front office, though. By taking Jobe early on what will presumably be an under slot deal, the Tigers were able to react when Madden fell to them later, unlike other teams with shallower bonus pools.

Instead of going right after Leiter and Rocker, Madden wound up being the 10th college arm off the board. Perhaps this becomes motivation, as he now joins a Tigers system teeming with elite arms.