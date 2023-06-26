Merch
Pistons Notes

NBA Fans trash Dennis Rodman following absurd comment about Larry Bird

By W.G. Brady
In a recent discussion about the greatest small forwards in NBA history, Dennis Rodman, the Hall of Famer known for his defensive prowess, made a controversial statement that sent shockwaves through the basketball community. When asked about a hypothetical one-on-one matchup between LeBron James and Larry Bird in their primes, Rodman dismissed Bird's chances, suggesting he wouldn't even be competitive in today's game.

Dennis Rodman Larry Bird

Dennis Rodman throws shade at Larry Bird

When asked about the hypothetical matchup, Rodman's exact words were as follows:

“If Larry Bird played in this era he'd be in Europe… Hell no, there's no way… I think the kid from Denver is way better than him.”

NBA Fans trash Rodman following absurd comment

This comment immediately sparked a backlash on NBA Twitter, with fans expressing their disbelief and vehemently defending Bird's legacy. Here are some of the comments via Twitter:

  • Two of the best players in NBA history (Bird and James). Why can't we just leave it at that? –@CraigRozniecki
  • The only people taking Rodman seriously are the same people who take Perk seriously [email protected]
  • We asking these kind of guys about basketball nowadays. – @ytizzy11
  • If Bird would be in Europe, would Rodman be in China? – @theAlcapown
  • Bird averaged 24 8 9 against Rodman in their head to head matchups. I’d be bitter 35 years later too. – @leviwolinsky

Key Points

  • Dennis Rodman dismisses Larry Bird's chances in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup against LeBron James.
  • Rodman suggests that Bird wouldn't be competitive in the modern era of basketball.
  • Rodman claims that a current player from the Denver Nuggets is superior to Bird.
  • NBA Twitter reacts strongly, labeling Rodman's comment as absurd and blasphemous.

Bottom Line – Dismissive Claims Meet Fierce Fan Response

Rodman's dismissive remark about Bird's abilities has ignited a passionate response from NBA fans. While Rodman's reputation as a defensive stalwart is well-established, his comment suggesting Bird's inadequacy in today's game struck a nerve with fans who hold Bird in high regard. The intense backlash on NBA Twitter showcases the emotional investment fans have in defending the legacies of their basketball idols.

It is important to recognize that comparing players from different eras is a subjective endeavor. Each era presents its unique challenges and style of play. Larry Bird's impact on the game cannot be understated, and his accomplishments speak for themselves. The ongoing debate about player comparisons serves as a reminder of the rich history of the NBA and the lasting impact players like Bird have had on the sport.

