New England Patriots are reportedly working on trade with San Francisco 49ers

According to a report from Dale Arnold, a reliable source of his had indicated that the New England Patriots are working on a new contract for Jimmy Garoppolo that could lead to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo, of course, started off his NFL career with the Patriots before going to the 49ers in 2017.

What I’ve been told, by a reliable source —- @Patriots are working on a new contract for Jimmy G that could lead to a deal with @49ers. Same source who correctly told me Tom Brady had signed with @Buccaneers. Doesn’t mean it will get done, but they’re working on it. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) April 28, 2021