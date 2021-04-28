New England Patriots are reportedly working on trade with San Francisco 49ers

by

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Dale Arnold, a reliable source of his had indicated that the New England Patriots are working on a new contract for Jimmy Garoppolo that could lead to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo, of course, started off his NFL career with the Patriots before going to the 49ers in 2017.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.