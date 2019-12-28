36.6 F
Detroit Lions News

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could face 5 years in prison

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions News

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could face 5 years in prison

Talk about a bombshell. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could potentially face up to five years behind bars stemming...
General TopicDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay says where he wants to play in 2020 and beyond

This coming offseason, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has some extremely important decisions to make that will play a...
General TopicMichael Whitaker - 0

WWE Smackdown returns to Little Caesars Arena this March

Calling all wrestling fans! Little Caesars Arena will be the site of WWE's Friday Night Smackdown on March 13!...
Michael Whitaker
Talk about a bombshell.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could potentially face up to five years behind bars stemming from two 2019 incidents involving alleged solicitation of prostitution at a Florida massage parlor.

Lawyers are arguing that Kraft committed a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. He was originally charged with two misdemeanor counts of prostitution solicitation, and was one of 25 people charged.

Kraft plead not guilty to both charges in February, of which police said there was video evidence.

Increasing charges from misdemeanors to a felony would be an unusual step, according to one criminal defense attorney.

“I literally have never seen that enhancement used in any county,” said veteran criminal defense attorney Jack Fleischman. “It has to be rare.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Marc Freeman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel Link – –

SourceMarc Freeman
ViaSouth Florida Sun Sentinel
