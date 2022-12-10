New Orleans Saints call B.S. on NFL

Earlier today, news broke that the New Orleans Saints have been fined a total of $500,000 for faking an injury during Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Adam Schefter reported that the NFL has “fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines.”

How did the New Orleans Saints respond to the NFL?

Just moments ago, the Saints responded to the NFL by denying any allegations of faking an injury.

“The New Orleans Saints denied any allegations of purposely delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examine he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mild foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for the injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

