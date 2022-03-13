New York Yankees complete ‘blockbuster’ trade with Minnesota Twins

The March Madness continues!
Ok, this madness may not have anything to do with the 2022 NCAA Tournament but it still counts.
According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the New York Yankees have acquired All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson, SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for C Gary Sanchez and INF Gio Urshela.
The Yankees are reportedly taking on the entire $50 million owed to Donaldson.
