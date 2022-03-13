in MLB

New York Yankees complete ‘blockbuster’ trade with Minnesota Twins

17 Views

The March Madness continues!

Ok, this madness may not have anything to do with the 2022 NCAA Tournament but it still counts.

According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the New York Yankees have acquired All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson, SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for C Gary Sanchez and INF Gio Urshela.

The Yankees are reportedly taking on the entire $50 million owed to Donaldson.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions agree to terms with IOL Evan Brown