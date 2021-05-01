Newly drafted Derrick Barnes feels ‘beyond blessed’ to come to Detroit

Sharing is caring!

After trading back into the 4th round, the Detroit Lions used their selection on Purdue LB Derrick Barnes, who recorded 54 tackles (5.4 for loss) in six games played last season with the Boilermakers.

After the pick was made official, Barnes met virtually with Detroit media members and described what he’ll be bringing to the Motor City.

“I think that playing defensive end and linebacker helped me a lot,” Barnes said Saturday. “I understand the mindset of what it is to be a defensive lineman and a linebacker and I think that just elevated my game throughout this 2020 season.”

And as fate would have it, Barnes just happens to have a large tattoo of a Lion across his chest.

“It’s my favorite animal, I have a tattoo across my chest, it’s meant to be….I think the Lion is the king of the jungle, the heart of a Lion is what I have.”

Yes, Derrick Barnes does indeed have a Lion tattoo. 🔥🔥@lions pic.twitter.com/RDsF1c4t11 — Lions Headlines (@SuperfanLions) May 1, 2021

Barnes highlighted his versatility and stated that he’s excited to begin his professional career in Detroit.

“At the end of the day, you’re a football player,” Barnes said. “Being versatile is huge in the NFL and I can bring that to the table. Playing defensive end was awesome. Playing linebacker was awesome. I’m just ready to take it to the NFL and do whatever the coach asks me to do. I’m just ready to get to work and come to Detroit and do what I’ve been doing so far and even better and I’ve excited about that.”

– – Quotes via Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com Link – –