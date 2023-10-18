NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell comments on contract extension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell isn't going anywhere; his contract has been officially extended through 2027. The NFL owners finalized this extension during their two days of league meetings, ensuring that Goodell will continue in the position he has held since succeeding Paul Tagliabue in 2006. In Goodell's own words, he's “honored” to continue serving as the NFL's lead executive.

Goodell, who has previously earned extensions in 2009, 2012, and 2017, will be in place through at least 2027 with this latest extension. His most recent annual compensation saw him bring in over $40 million per year.

For Goodell, who has overseen the remarkable increase in the value of League franchises during his tenure, it's a great honor to carry on in his current role.

“I’m obviously honored to do this job,” he said. “It won’t change how I approach my day-to-day job.”

He also stated that “for the next three years I’m going to bust my butt.”

By the time the new contract is completed, he will be 68 years old.

Bottom Line: Here to stay

Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with his actions as commissioner, it's evident that NFL ownership is content with the job he has done since 2006. If they were dissatisfied, he would not have received an extension.

As for the next three years under Goodell's leadership, are there any specific changes or advancements to the game that you would like to see?