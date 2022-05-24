NFL decides on Scouting Combine destination for 2023 and 2024

If you have ever spoken to anyone who has gone to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, you have likely spoken to somebody who believes Indy is the perfect location for that event.

Well, according to multiple reports, the NFL has decided that the Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis for both 2023 and 2024.

The 2023 and 2024 NFL Scouting Combines will be in Indianapolis, source said. The issue was just discussed and presented at the league meeting. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2022

Back in March, we passed along a report from Lindsay Jones that the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine would remain in Indianapolis and we now know it will be there through 2024.

Statement from NFL exec Peter O’Reilly on ‘23-24 combines remaining in Indianapolis: pic.twitter.com/xwju7MYrhc — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) May 24, 2022

Nation, would you like to see the NFL move the combine around to different cities each year, or are you content with it being held in Indianapolis for the foreseeable futute?

