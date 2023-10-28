NFL fines multiple players from Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens game

The Baltimore Ravens secured a blowout victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, but it came at a significant cost for a couple of Ravens players. In a game filled with intense action and a few contentious moments, two players faced fines for their actions during the match. The two Ravens players who have been fined by the NFL are Roquan Smith and Odell Beckham Jr.

Roquan Smith Fined For Hit On Jared Goff

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was fined $16,391 for a hit on Detroit quarterback Jared Goff that led to a roughing-the-passer penalty. This incident occurred on the very first play of the fourth quarter.

Odell Beckham Jr. Fined For Lowering Helmet on Kerby Joseph

The second fine came from a play that surprisingly didn't result in a penalty during the game, but it cost the player involved even more. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $21,844 for lowering his helmet to initiate contact with Lions safety Kerby Joseph. This incident, which occurred in the fourth quarter as well, resulted in the largest fine handed out in Week 7. Joseph had to leave the game to undergo concussion protocol after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit from Beckham.

Fortunately for the Detroit Lions, none of their players committed any offenses warranting fines during the game in Baltimore.

