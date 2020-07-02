NFL to play Black national anthem prior to Week 1 matchups

The National Football League has extended announced that there will be another addition to their Week 1 games as a show of solidarity with players speaking up about social issues.

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”, otherwise known as the Black national anthem, will be performed live or played prior to “The Star Spangled Banner” before every Week 1 matchup.

The song was originally written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson, and was later set to music by his brother J. Rosamond Johnson.

Additionally, the NFL is also reportedly considering allowing players to wear helmet decals as tributes to victims of police brutality.