The NFL has officially announced that the supplemental draft will make its return on July 11, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After a hiatus since 2019, this year's supplemental draft marks the revival of an event designed to provide prospects with an alternative pathway to enter the league. Safety Jalen Thompson, selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 supplemental draft, has since become a starter and recorded 110 tackles last season.

NFL to hold 2023 Supplemental Draft

One notable prospect, Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright, has already been confirmed as eligible for the supplemental draft. Initially introduced in 1977, the supplemental draft aimed to accommodate players who were not eligible for the regular spring draft due to various reasons. This development offers teams a unique chance to uncover hidden talent and potentially acquire impactful players for the upcoming season.

Bottom Line – Seeking the Hidden Gem

As the supplemental draft makes its long-awaited return, teams will have their sights set on unearthing exceptional talent. The event provides a platform for players who have unique circumstances or faced eligibility challenges during the regular draft. Teams will be evaluating prospects like Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright. The supplemental draft adds an element of unpredictability to the offseason, making it a captivating event for fans and organizations alike.