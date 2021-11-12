NFL Week 10 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 10 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the coverage maps for Nov. 11 – Nov. 15:

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Baltimore @ Miami (FOX/NFLN)

Baltimore @ Miami (FOX/NFLN) Sunday Night: Kansas City @ Las Vegas (NBC)

Kansas City @ Las Vegas (NBC) Monday Night: LA Rams @ San Francisco (ESPN)

CBS EARLY

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ Cleveland @ New England Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

█ New Orleans @ Tennessee Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

█ Buffalo @ NY Jets Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

█ Jacksonville @ Indianapolis Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

CBS LATE

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ Seattle @ Green Bay Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

█ Philadelphia @ Denver Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

FOX SINGLE

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ Atlanta @ Dallas Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

█ Tampa Bay @ Washington Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

█ Detroit @ Pittsburgh Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

█ Minnesota @ LA Chargers (LATE) Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

█ Carolina @ Arizona (LATE) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma