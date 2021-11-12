NFL Week 10 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 10 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the coverage maps for Nov. 11 – Nov. 15:

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Baltimore @ Miami (FOX/NFLN)
  • Sunday Night: Kansas City @ Las Vegas (NBC)
  • Monday Night: LA Rams @ San Francisco (ESPN)

 

CBS EARLY

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Cleveland @ New England
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

 

New Orleans @ Tennessee
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

 

Buffalo @ NY Jets
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

 

Jacksonville @ Indianapolis
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

 

CBS LATE

 

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Seattle @ Green Bay
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

 

Philadelphia @ Denver
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

 

UPDATES:

  • Butte, Great Falls and Missoula MT: PHI-DEN to SEA-GB (Thu)

FOX SINGLE

 

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Atlanta @ Dallas
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

 

Tampa Bay @ Washington
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

 

Detroit @ Pittsburgh
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

 

Minnesota @ LA Chargers (LATE)
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

 

Carolina @ Arizona (LATE)
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

