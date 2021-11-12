NFL Week 10 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 10 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.
Here are the coverage maps for Nov. 11 – Nov. 15:
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
- Thursday Night: Baltimore @ Miami (FOX/NFLN)
- Sunday Night: Kansas City @ Las Vegas (NBC)
- Monday Night: LA Rams @ San Francisco (ESPN)
CBS EARLY
█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█
Cleveland @ New England
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
█
New Orleans @ Tennessee
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
█
Buffalo @ NY Jets
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
█
Jacksonville @ Indianapolis
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
CBS LATE
█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█
Seattle @ Green Bay
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
█
Philadelphia @ Denver
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
UPDATES:
- Butte, Great Falls and Missoula MT: PHI-DEN to SEA-GB (Thu)
FOX SINGLE
█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█
Atlanta @ Dallas
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
█
Tampa Bay @ Washington
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
█
Detroit @ Pittsburgh
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
█
Minnesota @ LA Chargers (LATE)
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
█
Carolina @ Arizona (LATE)
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma