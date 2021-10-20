NFL Week 7 coverage maps revealed

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 7 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.
October 24, 2021
All listings are unofficial and subject to change. Check back often for updates.
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
- Thursday Night: Denver @ Cleveland (FOX/NFLN)
- Sunday Night: Indianapolis @ San Francisco (NBC)
- Monday Night: New Orleans @ Seattle (ESPN)
CBS EARLY
Kansas City @ Tennessee
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
█
Cincinnati @ Baltimore
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
█
NY Jets @ New England
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
CBS LATE
Chicago @ Tampa Bay
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
█
Houston @ Arizona
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
FOX SINGLE
Washington @ Green Bay
Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
█
Carolina @ NY Giants
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
█
Atlanta @ Miami
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
█
Philadelphia @ Las Vegas (LATE)
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
█
Detroit @ LA Rams (LATE)
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez