NFL Week 7 coverage maps revealed

by

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 7 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

October 24, 2021

All listings are unofficial and subject to change. Check back often for updates.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Denver @ Cleveland (FOX/NFLN)
  • Sunday Night: Indianapolis @ San Francisco (NBC)
  • Monday Night: New Orleans @ Seattle (ESPN)

 

CBS EARLY

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Kansas City @ Tennessee
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

 

Cincinnati @ Baltimore
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

 

NY Jets @ New England
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

 

CBS LATE

 

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Chicago @ Tampa Bay
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

 

Houston @ Arizona
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

 

FOX SINGLE

 

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Washington @ Green Bay
Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

 

Carolina @ NY Giants
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

 

Atlanta @ Miami
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

 

Philadelphia @ Las Vegas (LATE)
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

 

Detroit @ LA Rams (LATE)
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.