NFL Week 7 coverage maps revealed

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 7 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

October 24, 2021

All listings are unofficial and subject to change. Check back often for updates.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Denver @ Cleveland (FOX/NFLN)

Denver @ Cleveland (FOX/NFLN) Sunday Night: Indianapolis @ San Francisco (NBC)

Indianapolis @ San Francisco (NBC) Monday Night: New Orleans @ Seattle (ESPN)

CBS EARLY

█ Kansas City @ Tennessee Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

█ Cincinnati @ Baltimore Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

█ NY Jets @ New England Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

CBS LATE

█ Chicago @ Tampa Bay Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

█ Houston @ Arizona Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

FOX SINGLE

█ Washington @ Green Bay Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

█ Carolina @ NY Giants Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

█ Atlanta @ Miami Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

█ Philadelphia @ Las Vegas (LATE) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

█ Detroit @ LA Rams (LATE) Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

