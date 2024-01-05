NHL Insider Frank Seravalli suggests trade between Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli has recently discussed a trade between Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings that sees the latter acquire goaltending depth.

The Detroit Red Wings are adapting well to their goaltending challenges, relying on the duo of Alex Lyon and James Reimer due to starter Ville Husso‘s injury. Lyon has taken the helm, starting four consecutive games and securing three wins. His standout performance against Los Angeles, amassing an impressive 40 saves, highlighted his contributions to the team. But now, the Red Wings might consider parting with Reimer if an opportunity arises with a familiar face reaching out to them.

Will Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland come calling?

The primary Achilles' heel for the Edmonton Oilers, under the leadership of former Red Wings GM Ken Holland, appears to be their goaltending. Holland's decision last summer to ink Michigan native Jack Campbell to a five-year, $25 million deal has not panned out, with Campbell having been demoted to the minors after yet another abysmal start to the year. Stuart Skinner‘s displays have been erratic, often lacking the needed stability for consistent performances.

Given the fact that the Oilers still boast the superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl up front, Holland will likely pursue every available avenue to secure postseason success in an attempt to maintain the duo's satisfaction and willingness to extend their stay in Edmonton beyond their existing contracts.

Could a trade between Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings be on the horizon?

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli has floated the idea that Holland might explore a potential deal with his successor in Detroit, Steve Yzerman, concerning James Reimer.

“He's got the track record, he's got the experience, he's played in a Canadian market, and played in the playoffs,” Seravalli said of Reimer. “For me, can't imagine his acquisition cost, especially as we get closer to the deadline, being much more than a 4th or 5th-round pick. And as a pending free agent, there's no strings attached. If I were in the Oilers front office, I'd sleep a lot better at night knowing that I at least have some experience back there.”

Reimer holds a 3-6-2 record in his inaugural year with the Red Wings after joining the team as a free agent during the summer.

Bottom Line: Does the deal make sense?

From a business perspective, acquiring James Reimer could prove advantageous for the Oilers. His short-term contract wouldn't pose a significant financial burden.

Yet, considering Husso's injury status, the Red Wings might hesitate to part with a seasoned NHL veteran like Reimer. The NHL Trade Deadline for 2024 is scheduled for Friday, March 8.