NHL suspends San Jose Sharks F Evander Kane for fake vaccination card

According to reports, the NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

From AP:

The league announced the suspension without pay on Monday and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

