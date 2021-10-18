NHL suspends San Jose Sharks F Evander Kane for fake vaccination card

According to reports, the NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
From AP:
The league announced the suspension without pay on Monday and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The league also says it couldn't substantiate claims of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife.
